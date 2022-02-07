British doctor, 36, reveals how close she came to millionaire dating fraudster exposed in new Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler after hooking up with his friend

A British doctor has revealed how she dated the business partner of the fake millionaire dating fraudster who is exposed in the new Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, and only realised after watching the show, Your Content has learned.

Woman had a whirlwind relationship with friend of Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler.

- Advertisement -

Israeli conman Simon Leviev is suspected of conning women out of £7.4million.

She was wined and dined, treated to overnight stays in London and Berlin after meeting Leviev’s friend, called Avi, on dating app Tinder in December 2017.

The documentary said Avi has not faced any charges,‘according to US Mail24.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]