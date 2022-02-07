Monday, February 7, 2022
Monday, February 7, 2022
More

    British doctor, 36, reveals how close she came to millionaire dating fraudster exposed in new Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler after hooking up with his friend
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A British doctor has revealed how she dated the business partner of the fake millionaire dating fraudster who is exposed in the new Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, and only realised after watching the show, Your Content has learned.

    Woman had a whirlwind relationship with friend of Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler.

    - Advertisement -

    Israeli conman Simon Leviev is suspected of conning women out of £7.4million.

    She was wined and dined, treated to overnight stays in London and Berlin after meeting Leviev’s friend, called Avi, on dating app Tinder in December 2017.

    The documentary said Avi has not faced any charges,‘according to US Mail24.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.