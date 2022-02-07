Cyclist falls to her death from Florida DRAWBRIDGE after tumbling 60ft when it started opening while she was crossing

A cyclist fell nearly 60 feet to her death when a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to the Florida mainland began rising before she could reach the other side on Sunday, Your Content has learned.

Cyclist was crossing Royal Park Bridge connecting Palm Beach to the Florida mainland when the drawbridge began rising.

Woman was just 10 feet away from barrier arms when the span opened.

Man on a skateboard raced to save the woman and grabbed her, but lost his grip.

Police are trying to determine whether the bridge tender opened span without making sure there was no one crossing it, or whether bicyclist was at fault,‘according to NBC News.

