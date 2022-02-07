Monday, February 7, 2022
    Father, 29, who tried to ban LGBTQ books from Missouri schools is charged with molesting a child under the age of 12 and showing pornography to a four-year-old
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A Missouri man who wanted to ban LGBTQ books from North Kansas City Schools school libraries over sexual images and situations was charged with molesting a child, court documents show, Your Content has learned.

    Ryan Utterback, a 29-year-old parent, allegedly fondled a child and was charged with that a felony for crime as well.

    The Kansas City resident was also hit with a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree domestic assault.

    Utterback is also facing misdemeanor charges of furnishing or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor in separate case.

    Utterback is accused of two instances of molestation in 2020, touching a girl, 12, under her clothes, and rubbing another’s leg underneath her jeans in another.

    Last year, he reportedly began showing pornography to a young girl from when she was around the age of 4 years old.

    Utterback was an advocate for banning LGBTQ-related books in school in North Kansas City Schools libraries, and appeared at several school board meetings,‘according to NBC News.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

