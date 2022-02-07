Former college basketball great Gene Ransom, 65, is shot dead while driving on Oakland freeway: Suspected road rage gunman is arrested as violent crime plagues Bay Area

Former University of California at Berkley basketball legend Gene Ransom was killed as he was driving on a freeway during an apparent road-rage incident in the crime-ravaged Bay Area and the suspected gunman has been arrested, Your Content has learned.

The basketball star, 65, was killed while was driving north along Interstate 880 in Oakland around 5pm, the county’s fire department said.

- Advertisement -

CHP responded to the scene after a witness called 911 when they saw Ransom’s car veering on the interstate, and believed the driver had a medical emergency.

Officials later confirmed that Ransom had been struck by gunfire before crashing his car into the guardrail.

He is the latest victims of gun violence in crime-ridden California, where shootings and violent crimes are on the rise.

In 2020, California saw the largest jump in homicide deaths in the state history since 1960, with 500 more deaths reported than in 2019.

- Advertisement -

Over the past year, Oakland experienced a 21percent increase in shooting incidents, the most since 2012,‘according to The Independent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]