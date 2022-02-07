Home Depot worker is arrested for swapping $387,500 of real cash for fake prop bills used in movies which he bought on Amazon

An Arizona Home Depot cashier has been arrested for allegedly swapping out nearly $400,000 of the store’s real money for the last four years with counterfeit cash he bought off Amazon, Your Content has learned.

Adrian Jean Pineda was arrested by feds Monday for swapping out nearly $400,000 of the store’s cash with counterfeit cash, agents say.

According to feds, Pineda was able to pull off the brazen heist thanks to his job as a ‘vault associate’ at the home appliance store.

Bank staffers would then collect the bundles of real and counterfeit notes and deposit it into an account holding several stores’ earnings.

Home Depot became aware of the larceny, feds say, after execs detected fake bills coming from one store, and enlisted the Secret Service to find the culprit.

The store started reported losses in 2018 due to the counterfeit notes coming up in their cash deposits, agents say, which continued on to January 2022,‘according to The New York Times.

