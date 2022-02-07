Horrific moment a female student punches another girl 30 TIMES while others laugh and watch at Las Vegas high school

Graphic video circulating on social media shows the moment a teenage girl violently punched another student at her Nevada high school more than 30 times while classmates stood by and laughed, Your Content has learned.

A Las Vegas high school student violently attacked a classmate by punching her in the head over 30 times as other students watched and laughed.

Graphic video of the incident shows the victim lift her hands up to protect herself before laying her head on her desk.

The attacker continues to strike as a person, presumably the teacher, extends their arms to the attacker and yells: ‘Stop, stop, stop. Get off of her’

The video ends with the victim face first on her desk. It remains unclear to what extent she was injured or what condition she is in.

The district did not disclose what disciplinary actions were taken, but notes that violence is not tolerated and ‘will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law’

The Clark County School District Police Department also confirmed a Las Vegas High School student was cited for battery last Wednesday,‘according to The Daily Mail.

