Monday, February 7, 2022
    ‘May God be with my son’: Father bids emotional farewell to Rayan at funeral attended by hundreds in Morocco after little boy died at the bottom of well despite five-day rescue effort
    The father of a five-year-old boy who died after being trapped in a well in Morocco for five days bid an emotional farewell to his son as hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their final respects to the young boy today, Your Content has learned.

    Hundreds of mourners have gathered to pay their final respects to the five-year-old Rayan Awram today.

    The young boy fell into a 105ft shaft outside home in Ighran village, in northern province of Chefchaouen.

    On Saturday rescuers reached the boy but officials confirmed the young boy could not be resuscitated.

    Today mourners climbed the hilly, unpaved road leading to the cemetery in Ighran, near Chefchaouen,‘according to MIRROR.

