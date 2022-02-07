Monday, February 7, 2022
    Meta threatens to SHUT DOWN Facebook and Instagram in Europe if it is unable to process EU data on its US servers – despite raking in $6.8billion from the continent every year
    By Your Content Staff
    Meta has threatened to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe if it is not able to transfer, store and process EU data on its US-based servers despite the social media giant making $6.8billion a year on the continent in advertising revenue, Your Content has learned.

    Meta warned it could walk away from Europe without a new data arrangement.

    The company currently uses US servers to store, transfer and process data.

    EU is scrutinising data laws which could prevent transfer of data to the US,‘according to The Daily Advent.

