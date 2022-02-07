Nancy Pelosi has spent nearly $500,000 on PRIVATE JETS since 2020 despite claiming climate change is an ‘existential threat’ we have a ‘moral obligation to protect’

Nancy Pelosi spent nearly $500,000 on private jet travel since 2020 despite its notoriously bad environmental impact and her insistence that the U.S. has a ‘moral’ obligation to address climate change, Your Content has learned.

Nancy Pelosi’s campaign spent $489,164 on private jets from October 2020-December 2021 despite calling climate change an ‘existential’ threat.

Private jet use is notoriously bad for the environment and has been denounced by climate change activists.

The House Speaker led a 21-member delegation to the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

There she said her commitment to addressing climate change comes down to her beliefs as a devout Catholic and the obligation to protect ‘God’s creation,‘according to The Daily Advent.

