Monday, February 7, 2022
Monday, February 7, 2022
More

    National Archives had to seize Trump’s White House records from Mar-a-Lago – including his ‘love letters’ from Kim Jong Un and the Oval Office note left by Obama – because he ‘improperly’ removed them when he left office
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The National Archives was forced to retrieve boxes of official White House records from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida including letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that had been improperly removed by the ex commander-in-chief, Your Content has learned.

    Documents related to a president’s official duties must be handed to the National Archives at the end of their presidency.

    - Advertisement -

    Archives personnel found boxes of official documents at Trump’s Florida home.

    This raises questions about Trump’s adherence to Presidential Records Act.

    Documents were handed over to the panel probing the January 6 Capitol riot after the Supreme Court denies Trump’s attempt to block their release.

    Trump had a habit of ripping up official documents, causing his staff to have to tape them together or be turned over to the National Archives in pieces.

    - Advertisement -

    A weekend report revealed Trump also had documents put in burn bags to be incinerated at the Pentagon rather than preserved,‘according to The WEEK.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.