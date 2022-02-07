National Archives had to seize Trump’s White House records from Mar-a-Lago – including his ‘love letters’ from Kim Jong Un and the Oval Office note left by Obama – because he ‘improperly’ removed them when he left office

The National Archives was forced to retrieve boxes of official White House records from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida including letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that had been improperly removed by the ex commander-in-chief, Your Content has learned.

Documents related to a president’s official duties must be handed to the National Archives at the end of their presidency.

Archives personnel found boxes of official documents at Trump’s Florida home.

This raises questions about Trump’s adherence to Presidential Records Act.

Documents were handed over to the panel probing the January 6 Capitol riot after the Supreme Court denies Trump’s attempt to block their release.

Trump had a habit of ripping up official documents, causing his staff to have to tape them together or be turned over to the National Archives in pieces.

A weekend report revealed Trump also had documents put in burn bags to be incinerated at the Pentagon rather than preserved,‘according to The WEEK.

