New Jersey man, 24, is identified as Navy SEAL candidate who died after completing ‘Hell Week’ in San Diego: Remembered by loved ones as champion college football player, ‘loving and full of life’

A New Jersey man and Navy SEAL candidate has been identified after he died following the completion of ‘Hell Week,’ a rigorous exercise involving 20 hours a day of physical training, Your Content has learned.

Kyle Mullen, a 24-year-old from Manalapan, New Jersey and Navy SEAL candidate died on Friday while completing Hell Week; another was hospitalized.

Mullen was not actively training at the time of his death, according to a spokesperson for the Navy.

Mullen played football for both Yale University and Monmouth University, where he helped the Hawks win a conference championship in 2019.

Hell Week is five and a half days where candidates ‘run more than 200 miles and do physical training for more than 20 hours per day,‘according to YAHOO News.

