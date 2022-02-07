Ottawa police arrest seven people and open 60 criminal investigations into ‘Freedom Convoy’ for HATE CRIMES as they seize fuel and supplies for 1,000 vehicles: Judge issues injunction banning truckers from honking horns in the city center

Police in Ottawa arrested seven people and opened 60 criminal investigations into ‘Freedom Convoy’ for hate crimes and mischief as they seized fuel and supplies for 1,000 vehicles Sunday just hours after the mayor declared a state of emergency over ‘totally out of control’ protests in Canada’s capital city, Your Content has learned.

Ottawa’s Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency Sunday to help deal with an unprecedented 11-day occupation by protesting truckers.

The protest has shut down much of the core of the Canadian capital with around 7,000 protesters out on the streets over the weekend.

Ottawa Police arrested seven people and opened 60 criminal investigations for hate crimes and mischief.

The hate crimes include an individual who urinated on the National War Memorial. One danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Several others carried signs and flags with swastikas.

Police seized fuel and supplies for 1,000 vehicles just hours after the mayor declared a state of emergency.

Police issued a warning to the public that they could be subject to charges if they were found to be supplying demonstration trucks in the red zone with fuel.

Ottawa’s Police Services Board Chairwoman said situation had spiraled into ‘a nationwide insurrection’ with protests spreading to Toronto and Quebec City.

‘Freedom Convoy’ began as a movement against a Canadian vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers.

Turned into a rallying point against public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Organizers of the protest have raised more than $4.4 million in two days on Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo after being denied several million dollars raised on GoFundMe.

A hearing into a proposed class-action lawsuit seeking an injunction to silence the constant honking by truckers will take place on Monday,‘according to The Daily Mail.

