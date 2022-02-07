Chinese officials have been pictured lurking in the background of an interview that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai gave to foreign media at the Winter Olympics denounced by human rights activists as a ‘forced confession, Your Content has learned.

Peng Shaui, Chinese tennis ace who accused official of sex attack, spoke to foreign media at Winter Olympics.

36-year-old repeated denials she had already gave to state media, saying she ‘never said’ she was assaulted.

But human rights campaigners called the interview a ‘forced confession’ that is part of a ‘propaganda scheme’

Images taken during the interview even show Chinese officials lurking in the background as Peng speaks,‘according to BBC News.

