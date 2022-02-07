Monday, February 7, 2022
Monday, February 7, 2022
    Spotify CEO says he won’t silence Joe Rogan: Daniel Ek tells staff podcast host does not reflect the company’s values – despite paying him $100 million for exclusive licensing rights
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Spotify’s top boss says he will not silence Joe Rogan but tells staff that he does not represent the company’s values – despite paying him $100 million in licensing rights for his popular podcast, Your Content has learned.

    Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek says Joe Rogan’s comments don’t represent the values of the company.

    The hosting platform paid $100million for exclusive licensing rights to Rogan’s show.

    Ek wrote a memo to staff condemning Rogan’s past comments and confirmed the removal of 113 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

    But Ek said he won’t silence Rogan: ‘We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope’

    Ek added Spotify will will invest $100 million towards ‘the licensing, development, and marketing of music (artists and songwriters) and audio content from historically marginalized groups’

    On Saturday, Rogan was forced to respond to a compilation of resurfaced clips from his podcast in which he used the N-word more than 20 times,‘according to The Washington Post.

