Spotify CEO says he won’t silence Joe Rogan: Daniel Ek tells staff podcast host does not reflect the company’s values – despite paying him $100 million for exclusive licensing rights

Spotify’s top boss says he will not silence Joe Rogan but tells staff that he does not represent the company’s values – despite paying him $100 million in licensing rights for his popular podcast, Your Content has learned.

The hosting platform paid $100million for exclusive licensing rights to Rogan’s show.

Ek wrote a memo to staff condemning Rogan’s past comments and confirmed the removal of 113 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

But Ek said he won’t silence Rogan: ‘We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope’

Ek added Spotify will will invest $100 million towards ‘the licensing, development, and marketing of music (artists and songwriters) and audio content from historically marginalized groups’

On Saturday, Rogan was forced to respond to a compilation of resurfaced clips from his podcast in which he used the N-word more than 20 times,‘according to The Washington Post.

