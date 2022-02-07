Surveillance footage shows RHOC star Elizabeth Vargas’s ex-boyfriend holding her hostage and threatening to kill her after she called police because he was extorting her over nude photos

Security camera footage from inside Real Housewives of Orange County star Elizabeth Vargas’ home shows the moment her convicted felon ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her, moments before a SWAT team arrived at the house, Your Content has learned.

Vargas, 46, was held up at gunpoint on Tuesday by her ex-boyfriend Ryan Geraghty.

Geraghty has been extorting her over nude photographs since Christmas Eve.

In the Ring camera footage, he says he has ‘nothing to lose’ and will take her out then ‘everybody else’

‘They can shoot me if they want,’ he said in the footage before being arrested.

SWAT teams descended on her Newport Beach, California, home to save her and put him in handcuffs.

He is now in custody, charged with extortion, assault with a firearm and making criminal threats.

Vargas appeared on the Real Housewives of Orange County for one season.

She was previously married to American Seafoods CEO Brent Bodal,‘according to US Mail24.

