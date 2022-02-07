Teenager, 17, who simply ‘liked’ some sad quotes on Instagram reveals how the site’s algorithm sucked her into suicide groups – and admits it made her believe self-harm was ‘glamorous’

A teenager who liked some ‘sad quotes’ on Instagram while feeling down over being bullied has revealed how easy it was to become sucked into suicide and self-harm groups, Your Content has learned.

BBC doc The Instagram Effect explores dangers of the social media platform.

- Advertisement -

Former Instagram staffers lift lid on how platform uses algorithms to lure in users.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says users are led down ‘rabbit holes’

Abby, 17, from Newcastle, revealed how instagram encouraged her to self-harm.

For confidential support call Samaritans on 116123 or visit a Samaritans branch,‘according to The Daily Advent.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]