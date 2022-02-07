Monday, February 7, 2022
Monday, February 7, 2022
More

    Texas gunman, 41, shoots dead his son, both his parents and his ex-girlfriend’s four-year-old before calmly calling cops and turning the gun on himself as officers arrive
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A gunman in Texas killed four people including the four-year-old son of his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself as police approached Saturday, Your Content has learned.

    Five people died – including the gunman – were killed and three others were injured in a shooting massacre outside Dallas, Texas.

    - Advertisement -

    Cops in Corsicana became aware of the massacre when gunman Kevin Milazzo, 41, called them to report that he had killed his family.

    They found the gunman’s stepdad William ‘Bill’ Mimms, 68, and his mom Connie Mimms, 61, dead; two others were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries.

    At another household in the nearby town of Frost, the gunman’s 21-year-old brother was discovered slain along with a four-year-old boy.

    The child was the son of the killer’s ex-girlfriend, who was also injured.

    - Advertisement -

    Milazzo turned the gun on himself before police could arrest him Sunday,‘according to GRANTHSHALA News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.