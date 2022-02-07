A gunman in Texas killed four people including the four-year-old son of his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself as police approached Saturday, Your Content has learned.

Five people died – including the gunman – were killed and three others were injured in a shooting massacre outside Dallas, Texas.

Cops in Corsicana became aware of the massacre when gunman Kevin Milazzo, 41, called them to report that he had killed his family.

They found the gunman’s stepdad William ‘Bill’ Mimms, 68, and his mom Connie Mimms, 61, dead; two others were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries.

At another household in the nearby town of Frost, the gunman’s 21-year-old brother was discovered slain along with a four-year-old boy.

The child was the son of the killer’s ex-girlfriend, who was also injured.

Milazzo turned the gun on himself before police could arrest him Sunday,‘according to GRANTHSHALA News.

