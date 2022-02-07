Monday, February 7, 2022
    Trump was confused when aides didn’t like him rewinding and pausing coverage of the Capitol riot multiple times on January 6, report claims
    By Your Content Staff
    As supporters of Donald Trump breached the Capitol to prevent lawmakers from certifying the election in favor of Joe Biden, the former president relished in the moment confused why his aides did not share his excitement as he reportedly rewound footage of the event, Your Content has learned.

    After a speech where Trump urged his supporters to ‘fight like hell’ as Congress convened to certify the 2020 election results, he returned to the White House.

    He watched footage of rioters breaching the Capitol on live TV, his attention so rapt he would pause and rewind footage.

    ‘Look at all of the people fighting for me,’ Trump said, confused why his aides did not share his excitement.

    Keith Kellogg testified before the Jan. 6 committee that staff wanted Trump to take immediate action to address the riot, but Trump refused,‘according to YAHOO News.

