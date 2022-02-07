Unfortunate timing! Frontier Airlines briefly grounds ALL flights in US due to ‘automation issues’ after announcing $6.6 billion merger with Spirit Airlines whose shares surged 16% in afternoon trading

Frontier Airlines temporarily grounded all of its US flights Monday, blaming ‘automation issues’ shortly after announcing a $6.6billion merger with Spirit Airlines, Your Content has learned.

A mechanical snafu led Frontier Airlines to cancel 22 per cent of its flights Monday shortly after announcing its $6.6 billion merger with Spirit Airlines.

- Advertisement -

News of the merger drove Spirit’s shares up 16 percent after it was revealed the partnership will create the nation’s fifth-largest airline.

Companies said Monday that the transaction will provide more low-cost fares for travelers to destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean.

Frontier Airlines ranked among the nation’s worst airlines in two unrelated studies after being dragged down by delays and passenger bumps.

Both Frontier and Spirit were considered the air carriers with the worst cabin space, lacking WiFi, on board entertainment, and outlets,‘according to The Daily Mail.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]