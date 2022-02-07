Monday, February 7, 2022
Monday, February 7, 2022
More

    Unfortunate timing! Frontier Airlines briefly grounds ALL flights in US due to ‘automation issues’ after announcing $6.6 billion merger with Spirit Airlines whose shares surged 16% in afternoon trading
    U

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Frontier Airlines temporarily grounded all of its US flights Monday, blaming ‘automation issues’ shortly after announcing a $6.6billion merger with Spirit Airlines, Your Content has learned.

    A mechanical snafu led Frontier Airlines to cancel 22 per cent of its flights Monday shortly after announcing its $6.6 billion merger with Spirit Airlines.

    - Advertisement -

    News of the merger drove Spirit’s shares up 16 percent after it was revealed the partnership will create the nation’s fifth-largest airline.

    Companies said Monday that the transaction will provide more low-cost fares for travelers to destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean.

    Frontier Airlines ranked among the nation’s worst airlines in two unrelated studies after being dragged down by delays and passenger bumps.

    Both Frontier and Spirit were considered the air carriers with the worst cabin space, lacking WiFi, on board entertainment, and outlets,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.