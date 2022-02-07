US-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi falls AGAIN and breaks down in tears at Olympics… a day after being branded a ‘disgrace’ by her countrymen for finishing last after giving up American citizenship to compete for Beijing

The American-born Chinese figure skater who gave up her US citizenship to compete for China at the Winter Olympic in Beijing was left in tears after falling again in the women’s short program team event today, Your Content has learned.

Figure skater Zhu Yi, 19, was left in tears after falling again in the women’s short program team event today.

Yesterday she finished with the lowest score on day two of the event falling twice during her Olympic debut.

Zhu, born Beverly Zu, decided to compete for China in Olympics and changed her name and US citizenship.

But some people have also questioned why the California-born athlete was allowed to represent China,‘according to NBC Sports.

