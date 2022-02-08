40,000 sign petition demand probe into death of Jaxon Sales: Young gay man, 20, died after ‘blind date’ with 41-year-old ‘white man’ in 2020 at San Francisco apartment and had date rape drug in his system but cops didn’t think it was suspicious

Forty-thousand people are demanding a full investigation into the suspicious death of a young Asian gay man whose family fear may have been killed during a blind date hook-up in March 2020, but whose death was overlooked by the authorities, Your Content has learned.

Jaxon Sales, 20, was found dead at an apartment in San Francisco in March 2020.

He’d been on a blind date with the 41-year-old man who lived there.

The medical examiner found GHB in Jaxon’s system but said because it was commonly used in the gay community, the death wasn’t suspicious.

His family have since learned there were other people at the apartment.

They have also discovered that someone else previously overdosed in the same man’s apartment but they did not die.

They are demanding a full investigation and say their son’s death is being overlooked.

A Change.org petition has already gathered 40,000 signatures.

The San Francisco PD and Medical Examiner have not shared their records,‘according to The Daily Mail.

