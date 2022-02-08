Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
More

    40,000 sign petition demand probe into death of Jaxon Sales: Young gay man, 20, died after ‘blind date’ with 41-year-old ‘white man’ in 2020 at San Francisco apartment and had date rape drug in his system but cops didn’t think it was suspicious
    4

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Forty-thousand people are demanding a full investigation into the suspicious death of a young Asian gay man whose family fear may have been killed during a blind date hook-up in March 2020, but whose death was overlooked by the authorities, Your Content has learned.

    Jaxon Sales, 20, was found dead at an apartment in San Francisco in March 2020.

    - Advertisement -

    He’d been on a blind date with the 41-year-old man who lived there.

    The medical examiner found GHB in Jaxon’s system but said because it was commonly used in the gay community, the death wasn’t suspicious.

    His family have since learned there were other people at the apartment.

    They have also discovered that someone else previously overdosed in the same man’s apartment but they did not die.

    - Advertisement -

    They are demanding a full investigation and say their son’s death is being overlooked.

    A Change.org petition has already gathered 40,000 signatures.

    The San Francisco PD and Medical Examiner have not shared their records,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.