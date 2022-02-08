Tuesday, February 8, 2022
    Biden administration to fund programs that hand out crack pipes to prevent infection and promote ‘racial equity’
    By Your Content Staff
    President Biden’s Health and Human Services department (HHS) is finalizing funding to dole out crack pipes to drug addicts as part of its ‘Harm Reduction Plan, Your Content has learned.

    The $30 million grant program will distribute funds to nonprofits and local governments to make drug use safer and ‘advance racial equity’

    Included in the grant is money to purchase ‘safe smoking kits/supplies’

    A spokesperson for HHS said included in these kits could be pipes for users to smoke substances like crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

    HHS said that the kits will serve to limit the risk of infection – typically users smoke out of glass pipes which can lead to cuts and sores that become infected.

    Handing out pipes is also intended to prompt users to smoke rather than inject themselves with some substances, like meth, as injection is far riskier.

    It is against the law to sell or distribute drug paraphernalia including such pipes unless authorized by state, local or federal law,‘according to The GAZETTE.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

