CNN anchors blast WarnerMedia head Jason Kilar over the ouster of Jeff Zucker and compare it to ‘throwing the captain overboard while the ship is about to go through icebergs’: CEO declines to say if Chris Cuomo will get ‘$18m severance’

Some of CNN’s most well-known anchors grilled WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar in a virtual meeting on Monday, just days after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned after he admitted to failing to disclose a relationship with an executive at the network, Your Content has learned.

The New York-based anchors questions Kilar during a virtual meeting on Monday.

One host compared Zucker’s ouster to ‘throwing the captain overboard while the ship is about to go through icebergs’

Host Erin Burnett said she and her colleagues were ‘grieving’ and demanded more answers about his departure.

Hosts Don Lemon and Oliver Darcy asked whether fired host Chris Cuomo would get severance package; Kilar declined to answer.

Kilar also didn’t say whether Zucker’s resignation was forced or not,‘according to The New York Post.

