    Eric Lander RESIGNS after review finds he mistreated staff: Top White House scientist apologizes for ‘demeaning’ subordinates and ‘hurt’ he caused to colleagues
    President Joe Biden’s top science adviser Eric Lander resigned Monday night after apologizing for mistreating his staff, Your Content has learned.

    An internal review by the White House found ‘credible evidence’ that Lander bullied subordinates and violated the administration’s workplace policy.

    Press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday night that the president accepted Lander’s resignation letter and thanked him for his work.

    Biden promised on his first day in office that he would run the executive office with a zero tolerance policy for workplace bullying.

    In a letter to Biden on Monday night, Lander said he would leave the White House by February 18 ,‘according to The Washington Post.

