Florida man ‘steals’ car, gets it stuck on railway tracks and jumps from the vehicle before its struck by a train: Wreckage is thrown into a nearby home

A Florida man allegedly stole a car and drove it onto train tracks where it got hit by a train and sent flying into a house, Your Content has learned.

A Florida man jumped from a stolen car seconds before it was hit by a train and sent flying into a house before trying to steal a forklift from a fruit stand.

- Advertisement -

The sleeping residents were unharmed and the man, identified as 38-year-old Bradford Weitzel, of Port St. Lucie, was later arrested.

Police said Weitzel claimed he stole the car in a ‘good faith effort’ to search for his own car after leaving a bar in Martin County, 50 miles from West Palm Beach.

He got the car stuck on nearby railroad tracks in the path of an oncoming train, causing the stolen vehicle to be flung into the air and into a nearby home.

After the crash, Weitzel tried to steal a forklift from a nearby fruit stand, which he also vandalized, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Weitzel faces charges of grand theft and criminal mischief, and additional charges are expected,‘according to ABC News.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]