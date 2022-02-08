Tuesday, February 8, 2022
    Grinning Iranian husband carries the severed head of his 17-year-old wife through the streets after decapitating her in ‘honour killing’: Girl murdered after her father and brother dragged her back from Turkey where she’d fled
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    An Iranian man this week carried the severed head of his wife through the streets after decapitating her in an ‘honour killing’ after she tried to flee the country, Your Content has learned.

    Iranian man beheaded his 17-year-old wife Mona Heydari in the city of Ahvaz.

    He carried her severed head around streets on Saturday, local media reported.

    Young wife was understood to have fled to Turkey before being brought back.

    Gruesome video footage showed the husband holding her head and a knife,‘according to The Daily Advent.

