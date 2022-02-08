Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
More

    Gunman, 39, who ‘shot dead Instacart shopper, 38, and injured another store worker’ in Fred Meyer in Washington state: Suspect is arrested by cops 130 miles away
    G

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A suspected gunman who shot up a Fred Meyer grocery store, killing an Instacart employee and critically injuring a store worker, has been arrested 130 miles away after a police manhunt, Your Content has learned.

    Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, has been arrested by police after a manhunt.

    - Advertisement -

    The suspect was wanted after a fatal shooting in a Washington Fred Meyer store.

    Instacart employee Justin Krumbah, 38, was shot dead and a worker was injured.

    A $1m warrant was issued for Kelly and he has been booked on murder charges,‘according to The Seattle Times.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.