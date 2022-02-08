Gunman, 39, who ‘shot dead Instacart shopper, 38, and injured another store worker’ in Fred Meyer in Washington state: Suspect is arrested by cops 130 miles away

A suspected gunman who shot up a Fred Meyer grocery store, killing an Instacart employee and critically injuring a store worker, has been arrested 130 miles away after a police manhunt, Your Content has learned.

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, has been arrested by police after a manhunt.

- Advertisement -

The suspect was wanted after a fatal shooting in a Washington Fred Meyer store.

Instacart employee Justin Krumbah, 38, was shot dead and a worker was injured.

A $1m warrant was issued for Kelly and he has been booked on murder charges,‘according to The Seattle Times.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]