Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
More

    Heroic dog saves 81-year-old owner from drowning after his wheelchair slid down an embankment and into a lake in Florida
    H

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An 81-year-old man was saved from drowning by his dog after his wheelchair slid down a grass embankment and into a lake, Your Content has learned.

    Harry Smith, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, was walking his beagle mix, Sarah, when his electric wheelchair lost traction and slid down a grass embankment.

    - Advertisement -

    According to the local police department’s Facebook post, he was flipped into the water and submerged up to his neck.

    As Smith yelled for help, Sarah started barking and attracted the attention of Edward Suhling and Aby ‘Jacob’ Chacko.

    With the help of Officer Adam Doty, they pulled Smith safely out of the water,‘according to MIRROR.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.