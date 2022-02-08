Heroic dog saves 81-year-old owner from drowning after his wheelchair slid down an embankment and into a lake in Florida

An 81-year-old man was saved from drowning by his dog after his wheelchair slid down a grass embankment and into a lake, Your Content has learned.

Harry Smith, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, was walking his beagle mix, Sarah, when his electric wheelchair lost traction and slid down a grass embankment.

According to the local police department’s Facebook post, he was flipped into the water and submerged up to his neck.

As Smith yelled for help, Sarah started barking and attracted the attention of Edward Suhling and Aby ‘Jacob’ Chacko.

With the help of Officer Adam Doty, they pulled Smith safely out of the water,‘according to MIRROR.

