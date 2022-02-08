Hundreds of supporters of Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ join NYC workers who face being fired because they refuse to get a Covid shot march across Brooklyn Bridge in protest of vaccine mandates

Hundreds of supporters of Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ and New York City workers who are facing termination if not vaccinated by the end of the week marched across the Brooklyn Bridge Monday in protest of vaccine mandates, Your Content has learned.

Hundreds of New York City workers marched across Brooklyn Bridge on Monday in protest of vaccine mandates.

Nearly 4,000 unvaccinated municipal employees in New York City are in danger of being terminated if not fully vaccinated by Friday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the ultimatum is about safety.

Adams also said city employees have had long enough to comply with the municipal workforce vaccine mandate, which took effect Nov. 1.

Demonstrators showed their support for the ongoing ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests in Ottawa by waving the Canada flags as they marched.

Protests in solidarity of ‘Freedom Convoy’ have started taking shape in other Canadian cities and have trickled down into the United States,‘according to The Daily Mail.

