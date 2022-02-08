Justice Department considers allowing safe havens for addicts where users can legally shoot up: Two injection sites have already opened in NYC and San Francisco center has left nearby streets littered with needles

The Justice Department says it may be open to allowing safe injection sites places where people can use heroin and other narcotics with protections against fatal overdoses a year after winning a major court battle against their opening, Your Content has learned.

The DoJ says it’s ‘evaluating’ the use of such facilities and talking to regulators.

It’s a drastic change from its stance under President Trump, whose prosecutors sued to stop a safe consumption site in Philadelphia from opening.

Last year, a federal appeals court ruled that such sites would violate a 1980s law against crackhouses.

But two have since opened in NYC along with a ‘linkage center’ in San Francisco.

Photos from San Francisco show dirty streets and addicts using in broad daylight,‘according to The Daily Advent.

