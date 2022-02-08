Life in the Olympic gulag: Athletes are ‘crying like crazy’ in hellish quarantine with miserable food where ‘hope is dead’ as DOZENS miss out on their events after testing positive and being carted off to isolation camps

Dozens of athletes thrown into virus isolation at China’s zero-Covid Winter Olympics have laid bare their misery describing ‘crying like crazy’ after being hauled out of bed at 3am before being fed miserable food in rooms too small for exercise, Your Content has learned.

Athletes complained of hellish conditions in Chinese isolation hotels after dozens were confined with Covid.

Valeria Vasnetsova, a Russian biathlete, uploaded a grim picture of food she said was served three times a day for five days straight, leaving her emaciated with ‘bones sticking out’

Natalia Maliszewska, a Polish skater, was left ‘crying and crying’ after being repeatedly taken to isolation over unclear Covid tests including ‘horror’ wake-up by officials at 3am.

German team boss said conditions ‘unacceptable’ with rooms too small, unhygienic, and Covid tests not given,‘according to The Daily Mail.

