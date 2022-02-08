Tuesday, February 8, 2022
    Loudoun County principals were COACHED on how to obtain trespassing warrants against students trying to enter schools without masks: Woke board has defied Virginia governor’s order allowing parents to choose whether kids cover their faces
    By Your Content Staff
    Principals in Virginia’s Loudoun County Public School District, near Washington D.C. have been given a step-by-step guide to help them apply for a warrant from a magistrate should any student try to enter school without wearing a mask, Your Content has learned.

    An official from Loudoun County Public Schools has sent an email to principals explaining how to go about obtaining a warrant should a student refuse to mask.

    Step-by-step guide email was sent last Tuesday suggested that the police would only get involved once a warrant had been issued by a magistrate.

    An executive order from Governor Glenn Youngkin last month gave parents the authority when deciding whether or not students go to school masked.

    Loudoun Country School District, near Washington D.C. decided to keep pre-existing mask mandates in place for students with board voting 8-1 in favor.

    School officials had said that students who repeatedly refuse to wearing a mask would face suspension and if they returned may be issued a trespassing notice.

    Days after the email, Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler stressed that no students had been arrested for trespassing,‘according to The News York Post.

