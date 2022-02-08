Moment Long Island bodybuilder who shot his parents on Christmas Day is arrested after cops remotely disabled his SUV by logging into his GPS system: 30 year old sobs in court as father glares at him while he’s indicted for attempted murder

New dashcam footage shows police arrest Long Island bodybuilder Dino Tomassetti Jr. on a New Jersey highway hours after he shot his parents on Christmas morning in a custody dispute over his toddler son, Your Content has learned.

Dino Tomassetti Jr., 30, was caught with the help of a satellite controlled tracking system installed in his Cadillac Escalade SUV.

Nassau County Police were able to track the car to New Jersey where the OnStar system slowed the car down before completely disabling it.

The Long Island bodybuilder fled Hewlett Harbor Long Island after shooting his mother in the head and his father in the back and wrist.

He allegedly pulled the gun on his parents and his ex-girlfriend when they refused to allow him to take his two-year-old son for the holiday.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Connelly unsealed a nine-count indictment on Monday for attempted murder, assault, gun charges and endangering the welfare of a child.

Tomassetti broke down in tears after exchanging glances with his disapproving, but supportive, dad.

The trainer pleaded not guilty and his lawyer said he never meant to hurt anyone,‘according to The Daily Advent.

