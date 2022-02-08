Tuesday, February 8, 2022
    Neil Young tells Spotify employees to leave their jobs before it ‘eats up your soul’ after CEO Daniel Elk REFUSED to cancel Joe Rogan
    By Your Content Staff
    Neil Young has slammed Spotify’s CEO and urged the tech company’s employees to quit their jobs in protest against Covid-19 misinformation, Your Content has learned.

    Neil Young told Spotify staff and creatives to leave the streaming platform.

    He accused the tech giant of peddling ‘misinformation’ amid Joe Rogan row.

    CEO Daniel Ek said he refuses to silence Rogan amid vaccine and racism row,‘according to NBC News.

