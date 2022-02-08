‘Never say never!’: Tom Brady REFUSES to rule out an NFL return despite the 44-year-old quarterback’s decision to retire last week after seven Super Bowl wins

Is Tom Brady’s stunning period of dominance as a NFL quarterback truly over? Well, the finest-ever to do it in his position hasn’t entirely ruled that out, Your Content has learned.

Tom Brady announced his decision to retire from NFL on February 1, aged 44.

- Advertisement -

Iconic quarterback won seven Super Bowl titles during a 22-season career.

But, Brady refused to rule out returning to the sport he’s dominated on Monday,‘according to The Independent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]