‘Never say never!’: Tom Brady REFUSES to rule out an NFL return despite the 44-year-old quarterback’s decision to retire last week after seven Super Bowl wins

Is Tom Brady’s stunning period of dominance as a NFL quarterback truly over? Well, the finest-ever to do it in his position hasn’t entirely ruled that out, Your Content has learned.
Tom Brady announced his decision to retire from NFL on February 1, aged 44.
Iconic quarterback won seven Super Bowl titles during a 22-season career.
But, Brady refused to rule out returning to the sport he’s dominated on Monday,‘according to The Independent.
—
Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]