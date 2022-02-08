Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
More

    NYC’s Drill music scene is fueling latest surge in gun violence between warring would-be gangsters, NYPD says
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The New York City Police Department is considering that the city’s latest string of gun violence involving young rappers could possibly be connected to their drill music style whose lyrics focus on dangers of criminal activity, Your Content has learned.

    NYPD says recent string of Brooklyn gun violence targeting young rappers could be linked to the drill rap scene.

    - Advertisement -

    Drill music is a sub-genre of hip-hop that is characterized by lyrics that focus on the dangers of criminal activity and an emotionless delivery.

    ‘The music definitely inflames the situation,’ said NYPD Deputy Chief Joseph Gulotta, ‘We’re very concerned about the level of violence’

    Rapper Tdott Woo, 22, whose legal name was Tahjay Dobson, was shot and killed during a drive-by on February 1.

    Camrin Williams, 16, aka C Blu, was released on bail on January 28 after being held on gun and assault charges for shooting Officer Kaseem Pennant.

    - Advertisement -

    Police released video showing the moment rapper Nas Blixky, whose real name is Nasir Fisher, was shot and nearly killed on January 27,‘according to The Daily News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.