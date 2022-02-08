NYC’s Drill music scene is fueling latest surge in gun violence between warring would-be gangsters, NYPD says

The New York City Police Department is considering that the city’s latest string of gun violence involving young rappers could possibly be connected to their drill music style whose lyrics focus on dangers of criminal activity, Your Content has learned.

NYPD says recent string of Brooklyn gun violence targeting young rappers could be linked to the drill rap scene.

Drill music is a sub-genre of hip-hop that is characterized by lyrics that focus on the dangers of criminal activity and an emotionless delivery.

‘The music definitely inflames the situation,’ said NYPD Deputy Chief Joseph Gulotta, ‘We’re very concerned about the level of violence’

Rapper Tdott Woo, 22, whose legal name was Tahjay Dobson, was shot and killed during a drive-by on February 1.

Camrin Williams, 16, aka C Blu, was released on bail on January 28 after being held on gun and assault charges for shooting Officer Kaseem Pennant.

Police released video showing the moment rapper Nas Blixky, whose real name is Nasir Fisher, was shot and nearly killed on January 27,‘according to The Daily News.

—

