Oscars nominations 2022: The Power Of The Dog leads the way with 12 nods while Dune earns 10 Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Stewart are up for Lead Actor awards but Academy comes under fire for lack of diversity

The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning with The Power Of The Dog and Dune earning the most nods, Your Content has learned.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominations across 23 categories from an early morning event in Los Angeles.

- Advertisement -

The Power Of The Dog leads the nominations with 12 nods, including Best Picture, Leading Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch , Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst and Director and Adapted Screenplay for Jane Campion.

Denis Villeneuve’s star-studded sci-fi epic Dune landed a slew of technical nods, along with a chance at the top prize of Best Picture bringing its total to 10.

Jennifer Hudson was also notable in her absence, missing out for her role in Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

The awards also saw a drop in the popularity of streaming services, despite the Covid pandemic wreaking havoc on the cinema industry.

- Advertisement -

The 94th Academy Awards, held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, will air Sunday, March 27 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

The voting for this year’s nominations ended on Tuesday, February 1. As a result of last year’s ceremony being delayed, this year marked the shortest eligibility window n Oscars history.

The Academy hasn’t made an official announcement as to who will play host on Hollywood’s biggest night of the year,‘according to FOX8.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]