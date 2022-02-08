Outrage as 2,800 laid-off Peloton workers are offered year of free fitness classes (worth $468) after only finding out they’d been let go when their Slack access was cut off: Stock surges 12% as the company replaces founder CEO

Peloton is replacing its CEO and co-founder John Foley and slashing 2,800 jobs in a desperate bid to cut costs and revive the struggling exercise company, Your Content has learned.

Peloton on Tuesday made a flurry of restructuring announcements.

Company will cut 2,800 workers, affecting 20% of its corporate workforce.

Severance packages will include a free year of Peloton fitness classes.

Co-founder John Foley is out as CEO but will remain on as executive chairman.

Former Spotify CFO Barry McCarthy will take over the reins as Peloton CEO.

Activist investors have pushed for Foley’s removal after shares plunged 80%.

Peloton stock surged 12% on Tuesday as Wall Street assessed the shake-up,‘according to The Daily Mail.

