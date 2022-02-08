Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
More

    Outrage as 2,800 laid-off Peloton workers are offered year of free fitness classes (worth $468) after only finding out they’d been let go when their Slack access was cut off: Stock surges 12% as the company replaces founder CEO
    O

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Peloton is replacing its CEO and co-founder John Foley and slashing 2,800 jobs in a desperate bid to cut costs and revive the struggling exercise company, Your Content has learned.

    Peloton on Tuesday made a flurry of restructuring announcements.

    - Advertisement -

    Company will cut 2,800 workers, affecting 20% of its corporate workforce.

    Severance packages will include a free year of Peloton fitness classes.

    Co-founder John Foley is out as CEO but will remain on as executive chairman.

    Former Spotify CFO Barry McCarthy will take over the reins as Peloton CEO.

    - Advertisement -

    Activist investors have pushed for Foley’s removal after shares plunged 80%.

    Peloton stock surged 12% on Tuesday as Wall Street assessed the shake-up,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.