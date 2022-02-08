Tuesday, February 8, 2022
    Outrage as Trudeau smears anti-vax mandate Freedom Convoy as ‘swastika-wavers’ in Canadian parliament despite NO evidence: Protesters blockade busiest border crossing to the US at Detroit
    Justin Trudeau is being accused of ‘blockading’ Canada’s democracy and stoking division for branding anti-mandate protesters of the Freedom Convoy ‘swastika wavers’ after demonstrations paralyzed Ottawa for more than a week, Your Content has learned.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke out against trucker protests paralyzing Canada’s capital city.

    Trudeau, speaking Monday on the floor of the legislature the first time since the crisis began, warned demonstrators they were affecting the economy and trying to undermine democracy.

    He branded protesters in Ottawa as a ‘few people shouting and waving swastikas’

    He dismissed opposition viewpoints that the trucks and big rigs parked throughout in Ottawa were a symbol of how bitterly divided the country was over the pandemic.

    ‘This is a story of a country that got through this pandemic by being united, and a few people shouting and waving swastikas does not define who Canadians are,’ Trudeau said.

    ‘This pandemic has sucked for all Canadians,’ the prime minister said. ‘Everyone’s tired of COVID, but these protests are not the way to get through it’

    Tucker Carlson slammed Trudeau’s response, claiming the demonstrators are being treated like terrorists.

    Canadian truckers blasted the government and Ottawa police Monday after members of their ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest were arrested and charged with hate crimes.

    Demonstrations continued into Tuesday as trucks blocked traffic on the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest border crossing to the United States, between Detroit, Michigan and the Canadian city of Windsor, Ontario.

    The bridge, which is normally traveled by approximately 8,000 big rigs a day, remained closed on the U.S. side Tuesday morning, according Michigan Department of Transportation.

    US sympathizers with the blockade marched across Brooklyn Bridge in solidarity with the Freedom Convoy,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

