Tuesday, February 8, 2022
    Ron DeSantis insists it’s ‘total bunk’ he has a rivalry with ‘friend’ Trump, joins him in urging Joe Rogan not to ‘cow to the mob’ and slams CNN and the mainstream media for ‘spewing disinformation’
    By Your Content Staff
    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis heaped praise on his ‘friend’ Donald Trump in a new Tuesday interview where he blamed the media and Democrats for rumors that his relationship with the ex-president has gone frosty, Your Content has learned.

    Florida’s GOP governor sought to dispel rumors that his relationship with Donald Trump has soured over the ex-president’s fears DeSantis will run for WH in 2024.

    Early 2024 primary polls show DeSantis as a distant runner-up to Trump as Republican voters’ favorite to be their presidential candidate.

    DeSantis again didn’t rule out a White House bid but insisted he’s close to Trump.

    On Monday, the former president said the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ host, who has apologized for using the N-word, shouldn’t apologize anymore.

    Trump said Rogan should stop apologizing and ‘just go about’ what he’s doing.

    DeSantis echoed Trump on Rogan Tuesday and lashed out at ‘legacy media’

    Rogan has faced several controversies over his podcast on Spotify recently.

    Artists pulled music from the platform over COVID-19 misinformation and Rogan’s use of the N-word in multiple episodes of his podcast,‘according to FOX News.

    Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

