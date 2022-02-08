Tuesday, February 8, 2022
    Russia makes a fool of Macron by DENYING that Putin agreed on Ukraine deal despite French leader's claims… amid fiery warnings from Moscow of a nuclear war if Kiev joins NATO
    Russia has denied reports that Vladimir Putin agreed a deal on Ukraine with French President Emmanuel Macron during talks in Moscow yesterday despite Paris’ claim he managed to exact concessions from the Kremlin, Your Content has learned.

    Russia has denied reports that President Putin and France’s Emmanuel Macron made a deal in talks yesterday.

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said reports were ‘essentially wrong’ and a deal was ‘simply impossible’

    Putin, in a press conference after talks yesterday, warned a nuclear war could break out if Ukraine joins NATO.

    The Russian strongman accused the West of ‘complete disregard for our concerns’ hours after Moscow talks.

    Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron met yesterday for talks in bid to diffuse the crisis over Ukraine.

    Moscow has massed 100,000 soldiers along the Russian and Belarusian border with Ukraine in recent months,‘according to The Daily Mail.

