Rust key medic Cherlyn Schaeffer files a LAWSUIT against armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls

Nearly four months after the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the indie Western film Rust, a new lawsuit has been filed, Your Content has learned.

Schaeffer is claiming she is too traumatized from the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to return to work.

She claims their negligence that lead to the death of Hutchins has caused her ‘severe emotional distress’ according to TMZ.

Schaeffer claims she was the first to provide medical assistance to Hutchins and she was the one who first called 911.

Alec Baldwin, who fired the gun with a live round that killed Hutchins, is not part of the lawsuit.

Schaeffer contends it was Reed and Halls who were responsible for giving Baldwin a gun with a live round,‘according to TMZ.

