    Saints star Alvin Kamara’s mugshot from his arrest for ‘beating a man unconscious at a Las Vegas nightclub a day before playing in the NFL Pro Bowl’
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have released a mugshot of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and a related police report following his arrest for allegedly beating a man unconscious and seriously injuring his eye during an altercation at a local nightclub on Saturday, Your Content has learned.

    Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery Sunday after playing in the NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. The incident allegedly took place at a nightclub on Saturday.

    Kamara and three other men are alleged to have punched victim, Darnell Greene, nine times and stomped on his face, chest and legs around 23 times.

    Greene was left unconscious and he suffered a fractured eye socket in the attack.

    Kamara claims Greene threatened his friends and called one woman ‘ugly’

    On Tuesday, the LVMPD released Kamara's mugshot and the police report,'according to CBS News.

