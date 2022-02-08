Terrifying moment woman is mugged at knifepoint at a Manhattan subway station: Victim tries to fight off her attacker before he flees through a turnstile with her purse in crime-ridden NYC

A woman was robbed at knifepoint as she waited for the train at an Uptown Manhattan subway stop during rush hour on Thursday as transit crime in New York City continues to rise, Your Content has learned.

The woman, 43, was at the West 163rd Street station during rush hour Thursday.

She was on the phone waiting for the train when a man came up to her, police say.

He tried to steal her phone but made off with her purse, which was found empty.

NYC transit crimes are up 74.6 percent compared to the same time last year.

Overall crime is up 41 percent; NYC Mayor Eric Adams admits he doesn’t feel safe on the subway,‘according to The New York Post.

