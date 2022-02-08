Texas father and career criminal who massacred his family: The 42 year old killed his son, 21, parents and ex-girlfriend’s four year old son before turning the gun on himself

Cops have identified a career criminal with a history of violent crimes as the gunman who went on a murderous rampage shooting dead his 21 year old son, his ex-girlfriend’s four-year-old son and his mother and his stepfather, before killing himself, Your Content has learned.

Police have identified Kevin Milazzo, 41, as the gunman that killed his son, his ex-girlfriend’s son, 4, his mom and his stepfather on Friday then shot himself dead.

- Advertisement -

Milazzo had previous charges of assault causing injury to a family member, aggravated assault, burglary, evading arrest and making a terroristic threat.

Five people – including gunman Kevin Milazzo, 41 – were killed and three others were injured in a shooting massacre outside Dallas, Texas.

They found Milazzo’s stepdad William ‘Bill’ Mimms, 68, and his mom Connie Mimms, 61, dead; Milazzo’s ex and one other person were injured.

At another household in the nearby town of Frost, the gunman’s 21 year old brother was discovered slain along with a four year old boy.

- Advertisement -

The child was the son of the killer’s ex-girlfriend, who was also injured.

Milazzo turned the gun on himself before police could arrest him Sunday ,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]