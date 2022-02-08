Tuesday, February 8, 2022
    Three women who were conned by the ‘Tinder Swindler’ set up a GoFundMe page to raise £600,000 to cover their debts – but critics claim they ‘can’t be trusted with money’
    Three women who fell victim to the ‘Tinder Swindler’ have made a fundraising page for people to contribute towards paying off their debts after receiving a flood of support from sharing their story in a Netflix documentary, Your Content has learned.

    Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler explores the scams committed by Shimon Hayut.

    30-year-old, from Israel, is accused of stealing around £7.4million over the years.

    Three of the victims from the documentary have set up a GoFundMe page.

    They’ve raised over £18,000 within 24 hours of setting up their fundraiser,‘according to The Daily Advent.

