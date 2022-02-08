Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
More

    Trump physician and GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson ‘broke legs off chairs to use as clubs and ripped the base off a hand sanitizer dispenser to wield as a baton’ to confront Capitol rioters – before he voted AGAINST certifying election results
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served as both Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama’s White House physician, broke up furniture in an effort to defend the House chamber on January 6, Your Content has learned.

    GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson broke up furniture in an effort to defend the House chamber on January 6, according to Jeremy Peters’ new book, Insurgency.

    - Advertisement -

    Jackson and two other GOP lawmakers ‘broke legs off chairs to use as clubs and ripped the base off a hand sanitizer dispenser stand to wield as a baton’

    ‘They picked up whatever furniture that wasn’t bolted down – desks, cabinets, chairs – and piled it up in front of the doors,’ the book said.

    Jackson took off his necktie as rioters approached thinking: ‘it was best not to give them something to strangle you with’

    Peters’ book provided new details about the events on January 6, including what happened to one of former President Donald Trump’s top allies.

    - Advertisement -

    After the attack, Jackson went on to vote against the election results in Pennsylvania prolonging the joint session of Congress to count Electoral votes,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.