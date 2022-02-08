Trump physician and GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson ‘broke legs off chairs to use as clubs and ripped the base off a hand sanitizer dispenser to wield as a baton’ to confront Capitol rioters – before he voted AGAINST certifying election results

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served as both Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama’s White House physician, broke up furniture in an effort to defend the House chamber on January 6, Your Content has learned.

GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson broke up furniture in an effort to defend the House chamber on January 6, according to Jeremy Peters’ new book, Insurgency.

Jackson and two other GOP lawmakers ‘broke legs off chairs to use as clubs and ripped the base off a hand sanitizer dispenser stand to wield as a baton’

‘They picked up whatever furniture that wasn’t bolted down – desks, cabinets, chairs – and piled it up in front of the doors,’ the book said.

Jackson took off his necktie as rioters approached thinking: ‘it was best not to give them something to strangle you with’

Peters’ book provided new details about the events on January 6, including what happened to one of former President Donald Trump’s top allies.

After the attack, Jackson went on to vote against the election results in Pennsylvania prolonging the joint session of Congress to count Electoral votes,‘according to The Daily Mail.

