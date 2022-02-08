Trump’s $75 coffee table picture book with captions written by him has raked in $20 MILLION in sales in less than two months

Donald Trump’s coffee table book Our Journey Together has raked in a hefty $20 million in a sales in the less than two months since its debut, it was reported on Monday, Your Content has learned.

Trump’s book filled with pictures and punchy hand-written captions is a stark departure from his predecessors’ detailed, reflective post-presidency memoirs

- Advertisement -

Our Journey Together was published by Winning Team Publishing, founded by Republican operative Sergio Gor and Donald Trump Jr.

Gor told CNN people ordering copies now may have to wait until late Feb to get it

Signed copies that retail for $230 are sold out on the book’s web page

Trump is the only published author for Winning Team so far, but Gor said that they’ll also release a book by Charlie Kirk,‘according to The Daily Advent.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]