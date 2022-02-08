Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
More

    Trump’s $75 coffee table picture book with captions written by him has raked in $20 MILLION in sales in less than two months
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Donald Trump’s coffee table book Our Journey Together has raked in a hefty $20 million in a sales in the less than two months since its debut, it was reported on Monday, Your Content has learned.

    Trump’s book filled with pictures and punchy hand-written captions is a stark departure from his predecessors’ detailed, reflective post-presidency memoirs

    - Advertisement -

    Our Journey Together was published by Winning Team Publishing, founded by Republican operative Sergio Gor and Donald Trump Jr.

    Gor told CNN people ordering copies now may have to wait until late Feb to get it

    Signed copies that retail for $230 are sold out on the book’s web page

    Trump is the only published author for Winning Team so far, but Gor said that they’ll also release a book by Charlie Kirk,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.