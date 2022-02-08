‘We’re not ashamed’: Republican Oregon Governor favorite admits he and his wife belonged to SWINGERS group after saucy private Facebook posts were leaked

A Republican candidate in the packed Republican Primary for Oregon Governor has been forced to admit he was a swinger after his posts on a private Facebook group were leaked ahead of the race, Your Content has learned.

Oregon Gubernatorial candidate Stan Pulliam (R), 40, was outed as a swinger when Facebook posts and a photo from Portland’s Erotic Ball in 2011 surfaced.

Pulliam, the current two-term mayor of his hometown Sandy, is polling in second place among Republican candidates and has raised $1Million.

He admitted to a local publication that he and his wife, MacKensey, ‘explored relationships, mutual relationships with other couples, for a brief period’

Although he said the decision ‘wasn’t for us,’ he is ‘not ashamed’ of the choices they ‘made in the privacy of [their] own home,’ which have made them ‘stronger’

He said that his past sexual activity is consistent with the values around which he’s built his campaign, namely those of individuality and liberty,‘according to The Daily Mail.

