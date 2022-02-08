Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
More

    ‘We’re not ashamed’: Republican Oregon Governor favorite admits he and his wife belonged to SWINGERS group after saucy private Facebook posts were leaked
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Republican candidate in the packed Republican Primary for Oregon Governor has been forced to admit he was a swinger after his posts on a private Facebook group were leaked ahead of the race, Your Content has learned.

    Oregon Gubernatorial candidate Stan Pulliam (R), 40, was outed as a swinger when Facebook posts and a photo from Portland’s Erotic Ball in 2011 surfaced.

    - Advertisement -

    Pulliam, the current two-term mayor of his hometown Sandy, is polling in second place among Republican candidates and has raised $1Million.

    He admitted to a local publication that he and his wife, MacKensey, ‘explored relationships, mutual relationships with other couples, for a brief period’

    Although he said the decision ‘wasn’t for us,’ he is ‘not ashamed’ of the choices they ‘made in the privacy of [their] own home,’ which have made them ‘stronger’

    He said that his past sexual activity is consistent with the values around which he’s built his campaign, namely those of individuality and liberty,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.