Why are triple-jabbed Joe and Jill STILL wearing their masks outside? President keeps on face covering just to cross the White House lawn despite no mandate and Omicron infection rates collapsing

Joe and Jill Biden wore face masks to walk across the lawn at the White House on their return from Delaware on Sunday, despite there being no mandate, Omicron infection rates collapsing and the country trying to get back to normal, Your Content has learned.

Joe and Jill Biden pictured walking across White House lawn from Marine One.

Bidens who are booster vaccinated covered their faces for no apparent reason.

The CDC updated its guidance to say Americans who are fully vaccinated can safely go maskless indoors, or outdoors.

Dr. Nicole Saphier has criticized the administration for their mixed messaging.

She says footage showing Biden removing his mask indoors negates any protection he might get from a face covering outdoors.

Daily cases are down 33 percent across the country and even Democrat-led states are gradually rolling back COVID restrictions, including mask mandates,‘according to The Daily Mail.

